Former UL Softball Great Jordan Wallace Heading to HS Ranks

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun great now has a new softball coaching stop to call home.

Justin's World of Softball shared on social media on Sunday that Jordan Wallace, who spent the last four years as the pitching coach for UTSA, has accepted a position as assistant softball/cross country coach at Peaster High School, located in Peaster, Texas.

A member of the UL squad for four seasons, from 2012-2015, Wallace compiled 91 career victories, which ranks 4th all-time in school history, and 905 career strikeouts, which ranks second.

A native of Weatherford, Texas, Wallace also ranks third in games pitched (139), third in games started (113), and second in winning percentage (.827).

Wallace opened her career in 2012 with an NCAA-record 23 consecutive victories and she finished the season 27-2 with a 2.26 ERA. Her .931 winning percentage during the campaign is the top single-season mark in school history and an NCAA record for a freshman.

A two-time first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Central Region selection and three-time Sun Belt All-Tournament Team pick, Wallace was tabbed the 2013 Louisiana Pitcher of the Year.

She was, in a word; special.

We wish Jordan the best of luck at Peaster High School!