Former UL Softball Coach Michael Lotief Reportedly Purchases Fat Albert’s Restaurant

You may recall the news from a few weeks ago that the iconic Fat Albert's Fried Chicken restaurant in Lafayette was up for sale. Well, there's good news, it's been sold and the new owner is a familiar face.

According to a story posted on KATC.com (which has since been pulled for some reason), former UL Ragin' Cajuns softball coach Michael Lotief is the new owner of the restaurant.

We don't know exactly how much he paid for the restaurant, but the original asking price was $375,000. That sale price not only included the building but Fat Albert's recipes and trademarks.

Fat Albert's is of course known for its amazing fried chicken, but also great menu items like okra, rice dressing, fried shrimp, catfish, and rolls.