Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun safety Tracy Walker has been busy since his collegiate career ended two months ago.

Walker has been preparing for the NFL, taking part in the East West Shrine game earlier this month, and training in Phoenix. He's set to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine next month.

I caught up with Tracy after his day of training, discussing the preparation process, his dream of playing in the league, how he signed with an agent, what went through his head when coach Hudspeth got fired, his favorite memories at UL, what he can offer an NFL team and more.