You all know Raymond Calais is an absolute speed demon, right? Of course, that's widely considered Calais' best skill as a player.

However, we did hear a lot about the running back's dedication to packing on some punch to go with that blazing speed. Billy Napier talked a lot about how he grew as a physical runner and evolved his game from strictly a speed guy to a guy who can run between the tackles as well.

On Thursday, he proved that he has in fact added some strength to his game with the bench press at the NFL Draft Combine. 225lbsx20 from Garret Price of Dynasty Nerds.