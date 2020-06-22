Former UL QB Brayden Hawkins Heading to JUCO

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has apparently decided on a new college football home.

Quarterback Brayden Hawkins is reportedly transferring to Coffeyville Community College, located in Coffeyville, Kansas.

Earlier this month, Hawkins entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Hawkins, who attended Northwest Mississippi Community College before he came to Louisiana, did not see any game action as a redshirt freshman in 2019.

A former prep standout at Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hawkins went to UTEP in 2018, before leaving that program for Maryland, and then finally to Mississippi CC.

Hawkins was granted a waiver last August to play immediately at UL last season.