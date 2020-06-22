Former UL Player Tirus Smith Commits To Miss. Valley St.

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns basketball player has apparently found a new collegiate home.

Forward Tirus Smith, who spent one season with Louisiana (2019-2020), shared on social media over the weekend that he has committed to Mississippi Valley St.

Earlier this month, Smith announced on his Twitter profile that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

A native of Richton, Mississippi, Smith spent one season with the Cajuns after transferring from Jones College, a Juco in Mississippi, where he averaged 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Prior to his time at Jones, Smith played his freshman season at UTEP, where he 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.

With Louisiana last season, Smith appeared in 23 games, including 17 as a starter, averaging 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.