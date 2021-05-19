Former UL Player Kimberly Burton Named High School Coach

A starter for the 2020-2021 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, the first squad in school history to capture a regular-season conference title, will be a head coach at the high school level next season.

Kimberly Burton, who played for Louisiana from the 2016-2017 season through the 2020-2021 campaign, will be the head basketball coach at her alma mater, Red River High School, located in Shreveport, Louisiana, next year.

A 5-foot-11 forward, Burton started all 24 games for the Cajuns last season, averaging 6.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, helping the Cajuns to a 13-1 league mark, good enough for them to capture the regular-season Sun Belt Conference league crown.

An elite defensive player, Burton also started 16 games as a freshman, 24 as a sophomore, and 29 as a junior,

Burton was a standout for all four years at Red River during her prep days, helping the Bulldogs to a district championship and a final four appearance in the state playoffs, while earning All-District First Team honors following freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons, as well as All-District Second Team honors following senior season.