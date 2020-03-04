Former UL Player Kimber Cortamelia Tied For SBC Home Run Lead

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is currently tied atop the leaderboard for the most home runs by a Sun Belt Conference softball player.

UTA's Kimber Cortamelia, who was a redshirt at Louisiana during the 2018 season, is tied with Coastal Carolina's Abbey Montoya and Georgia Southern's Mekhia Freeman, and Texas St.'s ArieAnn Bell, who all have five homers through the first four weeks of the 2020 season.

The Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week for her exploits in Week 2 of the season, Cortemelia is having a solid season for UTA, hitting .370, to go along with five homers and 17 runs batted in, leading the Mavericks in all three categories.

A native of Lake Jackson, Texas, Cortamelia attended Brazoswood High School, where she earned First Team All-District, All-County and All-State honors in 2017, before signing with Louisiana.

After redshirting with the Cajuns in 2018, Cortamelia transferred to Blinn Junior College, where she was named an NJCAA All-American last season, after hitting .422, to go along with 49 RBI's, 49 runs scored, a .490 on-base percentage, and a .613 slugging percentage.