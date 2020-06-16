Former UL Player Calvin Temple Signs With Jackson St.

A member of the 2019-2020 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be taking his basketball talents to another school next season.

Guard Calvin Temple announced on social media on Monday that he has signed with Jackson St.

Back in April, Temple announced that he was entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot Temple appeared in 24 games for Louisiana during the 2019-2020 season, including six as a starter, averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Temple grew up in Olive Branch, Mississippi, where he attended Center Hill High, helping lead his team to a Mississippi Class 5A state championship as a senior in 2018-2019, averaging 21.4 points, to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists-per-game.

Temple, who has three years of eligibility remaining at Jackson St., originally signed with IUPUI, but left there, following the resignation of former head coach Jason Gardner.