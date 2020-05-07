Former UL Player Andrea Cournoyer Signs With Samford

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun women's basketball team will be playing next season for a team in the Southern Conference.

Andrea Cournoyer, who played the last two seasons for Louisiana, signed with Samford University, located in Homewood, Alabama, last month, after electing to transfer.

A native of Merryville, Louisiana, Cournoyer appeared in 30 games as a freshman in the 2018-2019 season, including 23 as a starter, averaging 9.4 points and 2.3 rebounds, before seeing action in 31 games this past season as a sophomore, including 18 as a starter, averaging 6.8 points and 2.2 rebounds.

A 5-foot-4 guard who scored over 5,500 points in her prep career, Cournoyer will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Samford.

We wish Andrea the very best of luck at Samford.