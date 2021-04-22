Former UL Player Aeriyl Mass Continues Solid 2021 Season

A former starting outfielder for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is putting together a really nice season with her current softball school.

Aeriyl Mass, who played two seasons for Louisiana, from 2018-2019, has helped the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to a 25-16 record in the 2021 college softball season.

In the lineup as SLU's left fielder and leadoff hitter, Mass is hitting .352, to go along with three home runs, 26 runs batted in, and 24 stolen bases.

Mass currently ranks first in the Southland Conference in runs scored (34), while ranking second in hits (50) and stolen bases (24), fifth in triples (2), seventh in runs batted in (26),

Last season, her first at Southeastern Louisiana, Mass appeared in 22 games, hitting .364 with 17 steals.

A former prep standout at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Mass appeared in 52 games for Louisiana as a freshman in 2018, including 32 as a starter, hitting .253 with ten stolen bases, before going 0-for-9 last season, being used primarily as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement.

Currently a junior at Southeastern Louisiana, Mass has one season of eligibility remaining following this one.