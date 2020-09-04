Former UL Pitcher Brock Batty Now at Southeastern Louisiana

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the past three seasons will apparently stay in the state of Louisiana to finish out his collegiate baseball eligibility.

Pitcher Brock Batty is now a member of the Southeastern Louisiana program.

Back in May, Batty shared on social media that he had entered the NCAA transfer portal in a very heartfelt message.

A left-hander, Batty appeared in 23 games as a freshman for Louisiana in 2018, including one as a starter, going 2-1 with a 6.17 ERA. over 46.2 innings

A graduate of Denham Springs High School, Batty posted a 7.98 ERA. over nine games and 14.2 innings on the bump as a sophomore in 2019.

As a junior this past season, Batty allowed ten earned runs over 4.1 innings.

The NCAA gave an extra year of eligibility to all spring sports participants this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, so Batty will have two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining with the Lions.