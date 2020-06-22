Enter your number to get our free mobile app

There were two Ragin' Cajun Baseball players who were drafted/signed to play professional baseball this year. I talked to shortstop Hayden Cantrelle last week about his process and on Monday this week, I got the pleasure to chop it up with pitcher Brandon Young.

Young transferred ahead of the 2019 season from Howard Junior College.

During his first season with the Cajuns, he was up and down and really struggled to find consistent success. He was 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA in 16 appearances, nine starts over 54.1 innings pitched. B.Y. did rack up a ton of strikeouts that season as he recorded 72 throughout those 54.1 innings.

Between 2019 and 2020 Young mentioned to me during our 'Off The Turf With Ragin' Cajuns Baseball' segment that he made a change to his delivery where he simplified it by going primarily from the stretch instead of pitching from the wind-up.

It seemed like that change along with adding a spike curveball helped him find that consistency he had been searching for since he arrived in Cajun Country.

His pandemic shortened 2020 senior season was a dominant one as he made four appearances and three starts. He finished with a 3-0 record, a sparkling 1.09 ERA, a complete-game shutout win over Sam Houston State, 37 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched, only nine walks, and opposing batters hit just .157 against him.

Here are some other accolades he achieved while at UL:

7 th on the NCAA Career Leaders List in K/9 (12.42)

on the NCAA Career Leaders List in K/9 (12.42) 16 th on the NCAA Career Leaders List in H/9 (6.15)

on the NCAA Career Leaders List in H/9 (6.15) D1 Baseball Top 150 Starting Pitcher (102)

D1 Baseball Top College Draft Prospect (Ranked 5th in the Sun Belt)

In case you missed our conversation take a listen back to it here:

