Former UL OL Jonathan Decoster Joins NFL Coaching Staff

A former starting offensive lineman for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has landed a coaching position with an NFL franchise.

Jonathan Decoster, who played offensive tackle for Louisiana from 2007-2010, was hired as an offensive quality control coach with the Cleveland Browns earlier this week.

A four-year starter at right tackle for the Cajuns, served as the tight ends coach at Old Dominion, after spending the 2018-2019 seasons at LSU as a graduate assistant in the same capacity.

After his playing career at UL, Decoster served as an assistant coach at Nevada (2013-2015), West Virginia St. (2015-2016), and Sioux Falls (2016-2017).