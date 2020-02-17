Former UL OF Aeriyl Mass Off to Fast Start With SLU

A former starting outfielder for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is off to a fast start with her new softball school.

Aeriyl Mass, who played two seasons for Louisiana, from 2018-2019, has helped the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to an impressive 8-3 start.

In the lineup as SLU's left fielder and leadoff hitter, Mass is hitting .444 with three runs batted in, including 8 stolen bases.

A former prep standout at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Mass appeared in 52 games for Louisiana as a freshman in 2018, including 32 as a starter, hitting .253 with ten stolen bases, before going 0-for-9 last season, being used primarily as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement.

Currently a junior at Southeastern Louisiana, Mass has one season of eligibility remaining following this one.

We wish Aeriyl continued success.