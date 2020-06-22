Former UL Kicker Grant Paulette Transferring To Austin Peay

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently has found a new football home, with a coach Cajun fans are quite familiar with.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley reported over the weekend that Kicker Grant Paulette, who did not appear in any games while redshiritng at Louisiana in 2019, is transferring to Austin Peay.

Austin Peay is coached by Mark Hudspeth, the former head coach of Louisiana from 2011-2017.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Paulette was also offered by UTEP coming out of high school.

Paulette has four years of collegiate eligibility remaining.