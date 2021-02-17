Former UL Head Coach Rickey Bustle to Take Over HS Program

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach apparently has a new gig, taking over a high school program that will be making the leap from 8-man football to 11-man football.

Last month, it was reported that Rickey Bustle, who coached Louisiana for nine seasons, from 2002-2010, will be the head coach of Andrew Jackson Academy, located in Ehrhardt, South Carolina for the 2021 high school football season.

Andrew Jackson Academy, which won four of the last six 8-man state titles in South Carolina, will play its first season of 11-man football with Bustle at the helm in 2021.

A native of Summerville, South Carolina, Bustle has served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Clarke Central High School, located in Athens, Georgia, over the last three years.

Bustle guided the Cajuns to an overall record of 41-65 during his nine seasons as head coach.

Prior to his time at UL, Bustle was the offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, from 1995-2001 and was also the offensive coordinator at South Carolina in 1994.

Following his time as the head man at Louisiana, Bustle served as an assistant coach at Tulane (2011), Southern Miss (2012), and North Carolina AT&T (2013-2014).