Former UL Great Jordan Wallace Makes Light of Infamous NCAA Record

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun pitching great Jordan Wallace obviously has a sense of humor.

Currently the pitching coach at UTSA, Wallace recently made light of an NCAA postseason record she set in her very last game with Louisiana.

The game Wallace referred to is a 12-11 loss in an NCAA Super Regional to Auburn in 2015, one in which she issued 13 walks.

The loss is hard to forget, as UL held a 10-5 heading into the bottom half of the 7th inning in what was Game 1 of a best-of-three series.

Wallace jokes about her record, but she is one of the all-time Cajun greats.

A member of the UL squad for four seasons, from 2012-2015, Wallace compiled 91 career victories, which ranks 4th all-time in school history, and 905 career strikeouts, which ranks second.

A native of Weatherford, Texas, Wallace also ranks third in games pitched (139), third in games started (113), and second in winning percentage (.827).

Wallace opened her career in 2012 with an NCAA-record 23 consecutive victories and she finished the season 27-2 with a 2.26 ERA. Her .931 winning percentage during the campaign is the top single-season mark in school history and an NCAA record for a freshman.

A two-time first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Central Region selection and three-time Sun Belt All-Tournament Team pick, Wallace was tabbed the 2013 Louisiana Pitcher of the Year.

She was, in a word; special.

Wallace just completed her fourth season as the UTSA pitching coach.

Cajun fans certainly remember Wallace more for all the great things she accomplished than they do for that infamous day back in May of 2015.