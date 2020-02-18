Former UL Great Jonathan Lucroy Signs With Red Sox

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun great has a new Major League Baseball employer.

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly signed catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

Terms have not been disclosed, but it's believed to be a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training.

Lucroy, who finished the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs, after being waived by the Los Angeles Angels, has played for six MLB clubs.

A member of the UL baseball squad from 2005-2007, before being drafted by Milwaukee in the third round of the 2007 amateur entry draft, Lucroy spent his first 6-and-a-half seasons with the Brewers, who, like the Cubs, are members of the National League Central.

A native of Eustis, Florida, Lucroy hit .242 with the Angels last season, to go along with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in, prior to leaving for Chicago, where he hit .189 with one homer and six RBI's.

The 33-year old Lucroy has played for the Brewers, Rangers, Rockies, A's, Angels, and Cubs throughout his career.

A 2016 MLB All-Star, Lucroy has compiled a .274 career average in 10 seasons, to go along with 108 homers and 545 runs batted in.