Former UL Great Jonathan Lucroy Signs With Phillies

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun great has found his eighth Major League Baseball organization to call his employer.

Catcher Jonathan Lucroy signed a minor league contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, just hours being released by the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Lucroy will report to Philadelphia's alternate site, but because he joined the 60-man player pool on the final day of the postseason eligibility deadline, he will be eligible for playoff rosters if the Phillies make it, and if he's needed.

The Red Sox signed Lucroy to a minor league contract back in February, prior to making their Opening Day roster.

After one at-bat with Boston this season, Lucroy was sent to the team's alternate site, where he stayed until being released on Tuesday.

Lucroy, who finished the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs, after being waived by the Los Angeles Angels, made his Major League debut in 2010.

A member of the UL baseball squad from 2005-2007, before being drafted by Milwaukee in the third round of the 2007 amateur entry draft, Lucroy spent his first 6-and-a-half seasons with the Brewers, who, like the Cubs, are members of the National League Central.

A native of Eustis, Florida, Lucroy hit .242 with the Angels last season, to go along with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in, prior to leaving for Chicago, where he hit .189 with one homer and six RBI's.

The 34-year old Lucroy has played for the Brewers, Rangers, Rockies, A's, Angels, Cubs, and Red Sox throughout his career.

A 2016 MLB All-Star, Lucroy has compiled a .274 career average in 10 seasons, to go along with 108 homers and 545 runs batted in.