Former UL Great Jonathan Lucroy Makes Red Sox Opening Day Roster

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun great will soon officially be playing for his seventh Major League Baseball employer.

The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Thursday, meaning that he will be with the team when they open their 2020 regular-season schedule on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Red Sox signed Lucroy to a minor league contract back in February.

Lucroy, who finished the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs, after being waived by the Los Angeles Angels, made his Major League debut in 2010.

A member of the UL baseball squad from 2005-2007, before being drafted by Milwaukee in the third round of the 2007 amateur entry draft, Lucroy spent his first 6-and-a-half seasons with the Brewers, who, like the Cubs, are members of the National League Central.

A native of Eustis, Florida, Lucroy hit .242 with the Angels last season, to go along with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in, prior to leaving for Chicago, where he hit .189 with one homer and six RBI's.

The 34-year old Lucroy has played for the Brewers, Rangers, Rockies, A's, Angels, and Cubs throughout his career.

A 2016 MLB All-Star, Lucroy has compiled a .274 career average in 10 seasons, to go along with 108 homers and 545 runs batted in.