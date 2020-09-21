Former UL Football Star Tracy Walker Records Multiple Stops in Lions Loss

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout had a solid game in a reserve role on Sunday, to continue his fine start to the 2020 NFL season.

Safety Tracy Walker came off the bench for Detroit in a 42-21 defeat to the Green Bay Packers, one that dropped the Lions to 0-2 on the young season.

Detroit elected to go Wil Harris and Duron Harmon as its starting safeties, Walker still got in on two tackles, while also getting credited with two passes defended and one quarterback hit.

This comes one week after a great Week 1, in which Walker came up big for the Lions in their 27-23 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, recording a team-leading 9 tackles, including 8 solo stops, and two tackles for a loss.

Two weeks into the young season, Walker has accumulated 11 tackles, including nine solo stops, to go along with two tackles for a loss.

Last season, his second in the NFL, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Lions, including 12 as a starter, compiling 103 total tackles and one interception.

In 2018, Walker, who played for the Cajuns from 2014-2017, had a solid rookie campaign for Detroit, after being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, compiling 21 tackles, to go along with an interception and two passes defended.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Walker compiled 97 tackles and two interceptions in 2017 as a senior at UL and finished his stellar collegiate career with 276 tackles and 8 interceptions over 50 games.

We wish Tracy continued success with the Lions, and in the NFL.