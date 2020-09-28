Former UL Football star Tracy Walker Has Double-Digit Tackle Game

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout had another big game on Sunday, to continue his fine start to the 2020 NFL season.

Safety Tracy Walker, who was back in the starting lineup for Detroit, recorded a double-digit tackle effort in the Lions' 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinal on Sunday, their first win of the season.

Detroit, who elected to go Wil Harris and Duron Harmon as its starting safeties last week, returned Walker to his normal starter role on Sunday, and he responded, compiling 12 tackles, including ten solo stops, both of which led the team.

This comes one week after a great Week 1, in which Walker came up big for the Lions in their 27-23 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, recording a team-leading 9 tackles, including 8 solo stops, and two tackles for a loss, before getting in on two tackles, including one solo stop in a 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

Three weeks into the young season, Walker has accumulated 23 tackles, including 19 solo stops, to go along with two tackles for a loss.

Last season, his second in the NFL, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Lions, including 12 as a starter, compiling 103 total tackles and one interception.

In 2018, Walker, who played for the Cajuns from 2014-2017, had a solid rookie campaign for Detroit, after being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, compiling 21 tackles, to go along with an interception and two passes defended.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Walker compiled 97 tackles and two interceptions in 2017 as a senior at UL and finished his stellar collegiate career with 276 tackles and 8 interceptions over 50 games.

