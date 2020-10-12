Former UL Football Star Robert Hunt Gets First NFL Start

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun standout had a pretty nice day on Sunday while making his first NFL start.

Miami offensive tackle Robert Hunt got the start at right tackle on Sunday, his first as an NFL player, helping the Dolphins to a 43-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Hunt helped the Dolphins gain 436yards of total offense, including 342passing yards, to go along with 94 rushing yards.

The triumph improved Miami to 2-3 on the still-young 2020 NFL season.

While it's hard to grade an offensive lineman without breaking down film, a lot of people apparently liked what they saw of from Hunt.

Miami, who is one of the youngest teams in the NFL, is expected to get better as time goes on, and that certainly looks to be the case so far, as they have won two of their last three games, after dropping their first two.

The Dolphins selected Hunt in the second round, with the 39th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

A native of Burkeville, Texas, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound Hunt was voted a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference and All-Louisiana selection in 2019, despite being limited to only seven games due to injury.

It's really good to see so many former Cajuns, who helped lead Louisiana to a school-record 11 victories last season, like Hunt, Kevin Dotson, and Raymond Calais, performing so well in the NFL.

All those guys mean so much to the UL program, and it's great to see them having success on Sundays.

We congratulate Hunt, on what looks like a very successful first NFL start, and we wish him many more.