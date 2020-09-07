Former UL DL Justin Hamilton on Cowboys Practice Squad

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout Justin "Juice" Hamilton took another step toward making his way back an active NFL roster on Sunday.

A fixture on the Louisiana defensive front for four seasons, from 2011-2014, Hamilton signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

Below is the complete Cowboys practice squad list, courtesy of Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, and if you look closely, you'll also find former Louisiana running back Elijah McGuire on the list.

A native of Natchez, Mississippi, Hamilton one week on the Cowboys active roster last season, after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs after training camp.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Hamilton appeared in four games for Kansas City in 2018, after playing in one game for the Chiefs, as well as three with the Philadelphia Eagles, in 2017.

In parts of 8 career NFL games, Hamilton has compiled three career tackles, including a half-sack.

The 27-year old Hamilton has also spent time on the practice squads of the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Eagles, and Chiefs.

In his collegiate career, Hamilton played in 51 career games at UL, recording 102 tackles, including 29 for a loss of yards, and 14 sacks.

As a senior in 2014, Hamilton was named a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection.