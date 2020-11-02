Former UL DB Tracy Walker Has Double-Digit Tackles in Lions Loss

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football standout had a big defensive outing on Sunday, as he continues his fine start to the 2020 NFL season.

Safety Tracy Walker, piled up double-digit tackles for Detroit, despite their 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Walker, who has started six of Detroit's seven games this season, recorded an impressive 11 tackles, including six solo stops, in the setback.

This comes four games after a great Week 1, in which Walker came up big for the Lions in their 27-23 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, recording a team-leading 9 tackles, including 8 solo stops, and two tackles for a loss, before getting in on two tackles, including one solo stop in a 42-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

In Week 3, Walker had his best game of the season, totaling 12 tackles, including ten solo stops, in a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

In a Week four loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, Walker had six tackles, including four solo stops, before accumulating six tackles, including five solo stops in a 34-16 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, prior to securing five tackles, including three solo stops, and one tackle for a loss in a 23-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Eight weeks into the season, including seven games, Walker has accumulated 51 tackles, including 39 solo stops, to go along with three tackles for a loss.

Last season, his second in the NFL, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Lions, including 12 as a starter, compiling 103 total tackles and one interception.

In 2018, Walker, who played for the Cajuns from 2014-2017, had a solid rookie campaign for Detroit, after being selected by the Lions in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, compiling 21 tackles, to go along with an interception and two passes defended.

A native of Brunswick, Georgia, Walker compiled 97 tackles and two interceptions in 2017 as a senior at UL and finished his stellar collegiate career with 276 tackles and 8 interceptions over 50 games.

We wish Tracy continued success with the Lions, and in the NFL.