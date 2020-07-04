Former UL Coach Mark Hudspeth Resigns From Austin Peay

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head football coach Mark Hudspeth is currently looking for a new employer.

Hudspeth, who was the head man at Louisiana for 7 seasons (2011-2017), unexpectedly resigned as head football coach at Austin Peay on Friday, after only one year there, a season in which he guided the school to a school-record 11-win season.

Hudspeth served two different stints as an assistant coach at Mississippi St. (2009-2010, 2018), while also serving as the head coach at North Alabama from 2002-2008.

Hudspeth helped guide the Governors to a 9-3 regular-season record in his first season at the school during the regular season in 2019, capturing an Ohio Valley Conference title in the process, the first for the program since 1977, as well as two triumphs in the FCS Playoffs.

Hudspeth was hired as the 26th coach in UL program history in December of 2010 and guided the Cajuns through the 2017 campaign.

The 51-year old Hudspeth, who was the head coach at North Alabama from 2002-2008, spent last season as an assistant at Mississippi St.