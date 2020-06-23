Former UL BB Player Kristian Lafayette Transfers to DII School

A former member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has found a new college basketball home.

Forward Kristian Lafayette, who spent the previous two seasons with Louisiana, officially transferred to Colorado State-Pueblo, a Division II school located in Pueblo, Colorado, on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10, 200-pound Lafayette appeared in 22 games as a freshman during the 2018-2019 season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds, before seeing action in 12 contests as a sophomore last season, averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds.

A native of Detroit, Michigan, Lafayette graduated from Hazel Park High School, where he averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, before attending prep school at TaylorMade Academy in Florida.

Lafayette will have two years of eligibility remaining at Colorado State-Pueblo.