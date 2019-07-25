A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball star launched his second professional home run on Wednesday.

Outfielder/first baseman Todd Lott, who played for Louisiana for the last three years (2017-2019), homered in the Johnson City Cardinals' 7-1 win over the Kingsport Mets in Rookie-class play.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Lott also scored twice, while driving home two runs, in the opening game of an Appalachian League doubleheader.

Early in his professional career, Lott is hitting .306 with two home runs and 11 runs batted in.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Lott was selected in the ninth round by the St. Louis Cardinals as the 275th overall pick in the 2019 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.

Lott had his best season as a Cajun in 2019, finishing second on the club with a .332 batting average. He slugged .505, to go along with nine doubles, one triple, eight homers, and 12 stolen bases, while his 48 RBI's led the club.

Those numbers were good enough for Lott to be named a first-team all-conference performer as a utility player.

A 20th round selection by the Cincinnati Reds coming out of high school, Lott was the only position player in the Sun Belt who was selected in the first ten rounds.