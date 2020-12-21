Former UL Baseball Star Jonathan Lucroy to Watch Cajuns in Bowl

At least one former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Baseball great will be in attendance this Saturday when his former school takes part in the 2020-2021 college football bowl season.

Veteran Major League catcher Jonathan Lucroy shared on social media on Sunday that he will be on hand when Louisiana takes on the UTSA Roadrunners in the First Responder Bowl, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. this Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Lucroy now makes his home in the Dallas area.

The Cajuns, who will be appearing in their third-consecutive bowl game, as well as their 8th in the last ten years, has won sixth-straight games, as will enter the bowl game with an overall record of 9-1, while UTSA, members of Conference USA, is currently 7-4 on the season.

After one at-bat with the Boston Red Sox in 2020, Lucroy was sent to the team's alternate site, where he stayed for the remainder of the season.

Lucroy, who finished the 2019 season with the Chicago Cubs, after being waived by the Los Angeles Angels, made his Major League debut in 2010.

A member of the UL baseball squad from 2005-2007, before being drafted by Milwaukee in the third round of the 2007 amateur entry draft, Lucroy spent his first 6-and-a-half seasons with the Brewers, who, like the Cubs, are members of the National League Central.

A native of Eustis, Florida, Lucroy hit .242 with the Angels in 2019, to go along with seven home runs and 30 runs batted in, prior to leaving for Chicago, where he hit .189 with one homer and six RBI's.

The 34-year old Lucroy has played for the Brewers, Rangers, Rockies, A's, Angels, Cubs, and Red Sox throughout his career.

A 2016 MLB All-Star, Lucroy has compiled a .274 career average in 10 seasons, to go along with 108 homers and 545 runs batted in.