Former UL Baseball Commit Tyler Lejeune Commits To LSU

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball commitment, who is an area standout, has decided to give a verbal pledge to the LSU Tigers.

Middle infielder Tyler Lejeune, of Iota High School, shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

Back in April of 2019, Lejeune committed to Louisiana.

The 5-8, 160-pound Lejeune is currently a freshman and is scheduled to graduate in 2022.

Lejeune plays travel ball for the Louisiana Knights.