Former UL Athlete Alleges Utah Jazz Executive Used Bigot Language In Exit Interview

A once member of the Ragin' Cajun basketball program recently put out a Twitter thread that detailed bigoted language targeted at him during an exit interview with Utah Jazz executives. Elijah Millsap said that Jazz Executive VP, Dennis Lindsey, allegedly told the former Cajun, "if you say one more word, I'll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana".

Millsap prefaced what was on his mind and heart by explaining how he believes bigot behavior is still very present in our country. According to him, that behavior should be, "exposed and expunged".

According to Millsap, he is standing up for what is right and trying to set an example for his sons. He says, "It's an honor to stand up for what is right in any capacity".

A Twitter post from @Tjonesonthenba shows the Jazz VP, Lindsey, and his response to the allegations made by Millsap.

With Lindsey denying the allegations that he made these comments to Millsap, there is a lot of speculation going around on social media as to whether these allegations made could be true or not.

Many that keep up with the Utah Jazz and basketball online believe that Millsap is telling the truth, while others want to hear the whole story before they come to conclusions.

It appears that this situation has turned into a 'my word versus yours' scenario. I believe that everyone is on the same page when I say that this kind of language towards anyone is completely inappropriate in any setting, but especially in a professional setting like Millsap has described.

Elijah Millsap was a member of the Ragin' Cajuns basketball program in the '06-'07 and '07-'08 seasons.

With Utah Jazz executives denying the allegations and Millsap staying strong in his decision to stand up for what is right, we will have to see how this situation continues to unfold. I do know that the NBA has a low tolerance for this kind of player treatment by executives. It will be interesting to see if any further investigation or fallout will come from Millsap's allegations.