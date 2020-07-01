Former UL Asst. Softball Coach Joe Guthrie to Take Over at UAB?

Will a former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun assistant softball coach soon be the head man of his own program?

Rounding Third Softball shared on social media last week that former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball assistant coach Joe Guthrie will be the next head coach at UAB.

The job became open when Jimmy Kolaitis, who became the head coach at UAB in 2019, left to take an assistant coaching job at Arizona St. last week.

Guthrie held the title of associate head coach under Kolaitis.

In his second season at UAB last year, Guthrie was a part of Gerry Glasco's first coaching staff at Louisiana in 2018, helping guide the Cajuns to a 41-16 record, and their 19th-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Guthrie, who served as a scout for the Miami Marlins from 2006-2007, worked as an assistant for Penn St. (2014-2016) and Bucknell (2017), prior to his one season at UL.

Guthrie is married to UAB assistant coach Courtnay Foster, who also served as an assistant coach for the Cajuns during the 2018 season.

We hope this report is accurate, and that Guthrie does get the head coaching position at UAB.