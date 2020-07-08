Former UL Asst Marquase Lovings Named Interim HC at Austin Peay

A familiar name to many Louisiana Ragin' Cajun fans will get his chance to serve as a head coach at the collegiate level this upcoming football season.

Marquase Lovings, who served as associate head coach at Austin Peay in 2019, was named the school's interim head coach on Tuesday.

Lovings replaces former UL head coach Mark Hudspeth, who unexpectedly resigned on Friday, after guiding Austin Peay to a school-record 11-win season in 2019, his lone season with the Governors.

A member of the first staff that Hudspeth assembled at Louisiana, Lovings served as running backs coach, a position he held from 2011-2016, before a stint as defensive ends coach in 2017.

Lovings spent the 2018 season as defensive line coach at Nicholls St.