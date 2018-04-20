A former UL and LSU football player who is attempting to land with an NFL team soon was arrested on Saturday in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, 24-year-old Jeryl Brazil was arrested after being accused of raping a woman.

The woman told police that she along with some friends and her roommates had come back to her home after a night out. While she was in her room, Brazil allegedly came in and tried to force himself on her. She attempted to leave the room, but he held her down and raped her, the woman told police.

Detectives collected evidence, including clothing and a rape kit. They arrested Brazil and booked him on one count of third-degree rape.

He has since been released from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. If convicted of the charge of third-degree rape, Brazil faces up to 25 years in prison.

This is not the first run-in with the law for Brazil. He was dismissed from the LSU football team in 2013 after being arrested several times.

He would later transfer to UL and briefly played for the football team before wrapping up his athletic career on the UL track team. He recently stood out at UL's Pro Day running a blistering 40 yard dash.