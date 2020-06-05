Former TXST Players Say Coach Danny Kaspar Made Racist Remarks

I remember learning the day Texas State starting point guard Jaylen Shead was transferring out of the program for his senior season.

The Bobcats were coming off a 24-10 campaign in the 2018-19 seasons, and Shead was positioned to have a major role again.

As Shead explained in a social media post today, he left Texas State because head coach Danny Kaspar made racist comments to players on the team.

Why is Shead bringing this to light?

"I just feel like with everything going on, we are looking for leaders," Shead told ESPN. "Not just black leaders, but leaders of all colors in positions of power. Especially in the basketball community. A lot of our life in college is dependent on a coach and how they guide us. Kaspar Made Racist Remarks, Former Players Say

Former Bobcat Alex Peacock, who graduated in 2019, told ESPN reporters all of Shead's claims in the post are accurate, adding, "He told the black players that if you can use (the N-word), I can use it," Peacock said.

Kaspar has been the head coach at Texas State since 2013, having spent the previous 13 seasons at Stephen F. Austin.