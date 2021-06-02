Former Tiger Arik Gilbert Transfers to Georgia

Coach Ed Orgeron's LSU Tigers offense has lost a valuable weapon. The Tigers can only hope they won't see that valuable weapon on the other side of the ball when the SEC Championship game comes around. That valuable weapon? Is former Tiger Tight End Arik Gilbert. Gilbert, who opted out of the final two games of the LSU season last year has officially transferred to the University of Georgia.

The highly touted Gilbert did see quite a bit of playing time for Coach Orgeron's Tigers last season. The highly talented Marreitta Georgia native caught 35 passes for more than 360 yards during his tenure with the Tigers. Gilbert also was responsible for two scores during his time on the field but that time was cut short when he opted out of the final two games of the 2020 season.

Before coming to LSU, Gilbert was ranked by many recruiting sites as the number one tight end in the nation. He was also ranked as the sixth highest prospect of all players. According to ESPN, Gilbert will enroll in classes at the University of Georgia this summer.

While there is no doubt that Arik Gilbert is a talent on the football field. He might not be quite as mature in between his ears. There was speculation that one of the reasons he was leaving the Tiger program in Baton Rouge was because of homesickness. But you might also recall that LSU wasn't Gilbert's first choice of colleges. He originally committed to the University of Florida before changing his mind and coming to LSU.

There is speculation that Georgia intends to slide Gilbert out of the tight end position and into a wide receiver slot. The 'dogs leading receiver George Pickens injured his knee during the spring game and his availability to play this year remains up in the air.