Former STM Star Andrew Stevenson Makes Nationals Roster

The 2020 Major League Baseball season began on Thursday, and one Lafayette native was part of his second-consecutive Opening Day roster.

Former St. Thomas More and LSU standout Andrew Stevenson was the starting left fielder for the defending World Series Champions, the Washington National, as they opened their season against the New York Yankees.

A left-handed hitter, Stevenson went hitless in two at-bats in a 4-1 loss that was shortened to six innings due to rain, but it had to be special for him, enjoying his second Opening Day in Major League Baseball.

The 26-year old Stevenson made his MLB debut with the Nationals in 2017, appearing in 37 games, before hitting.253 with a homer and 13 runs batted in over 57 contests in 2018.

Last season, in 30 games at the MLB level, Stevenson compiled an impressive.367 batting average over 30 at-bats.

A member of the LSU 2015 College World Series team, Stevenson has appeared in 125 career games at the MLB level, hitting .241 with one homer and 14 RBI's, to go along with two stolen bases.