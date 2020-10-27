Former Saints WR Dez Bryant Signing With Baltimore Ravens

Last week the reports surfaced that the former Dallas Cowboy and New Orleans Saint Dez Bryant was in talks with the Baltimore Ravens about potentially getting back to the NFL.

On Tuesday, the Ravens made it official and have signed the 31-year-old veteran according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Yes, it's only to the practice squad but this is a big step for Bryant who has been chomping at the bit to get back into the NFL since he sustained a torn Achilles in November 2018 with the Saints.

Here's what Dez had to say on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

To say that he's fired up or a little emotional might be an understatement but when has Dez Bryant ever been categorized differently, am I right?

The one thing we do know that Bryant is bringing to the Baltimore table is his exceptional pair of hands that he's always had as a big-play wide-out.

Now, that's freaking impressive, I know it doesn't look like much but you go and lay on your back and have someone rocket NFL-sized footballs at you from seven yards away.

How about his route running after his Achilles injury?

We'll see what it looks like when the pads are put on but no pads and no pressure Dez looks pretty good.

Now, I'm not expecting him to return to Dallas Dez where he was putting up 80+ catches and a thousand yards but he's a talented dude. The Ravens need help in the pass-catcher department as they're relying too heavily on Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews.

Adding Dez Bryant to the mix is a low-risk, high-reward type play.

