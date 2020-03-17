Former Saints TE Jimmy Graham to Sign With Bears

A former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl player has found a new NFL home.

Tight end Jimmy Graham, who played for the Saints for five seasons (2010-2014), has agreed to a contract with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that the deal is worth $16 million over two years, including $9 million of guaranteed money.

The 33-year old Graham was selected by the Saints in the 3rd round of the 2010 NFL Draft, going on to become one of the more dominant tight ends in the game, being selected to the Pro Bowl on three different occasions (2011, 2012, & 2014) while in New Orleans.

Traded to the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2015 campaign in exchange for center Max Unger and a first-round draft choice, Graham was again selected to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2017, before playing for the Green Bay Packers for the past two seasons.

Last season with the Packers, Graham compiled 38 catches for 448 yards and three touchdowns.

In parts of ten seasons in the NFL, Graham has totaled 649 receptions for 7,883 yards and 74 touchdowns.