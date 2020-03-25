Former Saints Safety Vonn Bell Signs With Cincinnati Bengals

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The New Orleans Saints brought in and signed former safety Malcolm Jenkins and that basically spelled the end for Vonn Bell in the Crescent City.

On Wednesday, that thought became official as Bell has agreed to a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport:

All the details of the deal are not yet known but it is a three-year deal and you can bet Saints fans are hoping that it's more than the 4 years, $32M deal Malcolm Jenkins signed last week.

Vonn Bell was exceptional last season from a run defense and pass-rushing standpoint but he wasn't the strongest defender in coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out at a 90.3 in his run defense and 82.5 as a pass-rusher. However, when Bell was put in coverage he graded out as just a 52.

For additional context on Vonn Bell check out these stats from Next Gen:

Bell had one pick, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, and 89 tackles in 2019.

The Bengals have been extremely busy this offseason as well especially on the defensive side of the football adding, DT DJ Reader, CB Trae Waynes, Xavier Su’a-Filo, CB Mackensie Alexander, LB Josh Bynes.

