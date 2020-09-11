Former Saints Receiver Robert Wilson Dies

A member of the first New Orleans Saints team to ever win a playoff game passed away earlier this week.

Former receiver Robert Wilson, who played for the Saints for two seasons, from 2000-2001, died on Tuesday at the age of 46 in Tallahassee, Florida, due to complications from a stroke.

A native of Tallahassee, Wilson went to high school at Jefferson County High School in Monticello, Fla. before playing his collegiate football at Florida A&M, where he set FAMU’s career marks with 206 receptions for 3,027 yards and 33 touchdowns, including 78 receptions for 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior.

An undrafted free agent, Wilson played with the Seatle Seahawks for three seasons (1997-1999) before joining the Saints prior to the 2000 campaign.

In 2000, Wilson helped New Orleans go from 3-13 the year before to a 10-6 record, an NFC West Division title, and a victory over the St. Louis Rams in the NFC Wild Card Game.

For the Saints, that win was the first playoff triumph in franchise history.

The 5-foot-11 Wilson played in 15 games for New Orleans that season, catching 11 passes for 154 yards, while scoring a touchdown in the historic win over the Rams.

In 2001, his final season in the NFL, Wilson appeared in another 15 games for the Saints, compiling 21 catches for 277 yards.

Over parts of 30 career games with the Saints,431 yards, Wilson accumulated 32 receptions for 431 yards, while also contributing on special teams.