Former Saints Receiver Keith Kirkwood Suffers Injury

A former New Orleans Saints receiver will apparently have to wait an extended period before debuting with his new employer.

Keith Kirkwood, who spent the last two seasons with the Saints, prior to signing with the Carolina Panthers, suffered a broken clavicle.

Kirkwood will have to undergo surgery and is expected to miss several weeks.

The 25-year old Kirkwood, who caught 13 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie with the Saints in 2018, appeared in only one game for the team last season without catching a pass.

Kirkwood, who played his college football at both Hawaii and Temple, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2018 campaign.