Former Saints RB Mark Ingram To Be Released By Baltimore Ravens

A former Saints favorite is on the move once again.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter Baltimore is expected to part ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram.

Ingram was drafted by the Saints in 2011 with the 28th overall pick and played through 2018 before joining Baltimore in 2019. Ingram released the following message on his social media pages, thanking the team for being a "first-class organization."

Mark says he's still got some years to go and truly believes he's got much more offer. We'll see how kind he is treated in free agency.

The move is set to save Baltimore roughly $5 million against the 2021 cap plus will allow Ingram to get a jump on free agency.

The Saints are looking forward to dealing with a salary cap nightmare in the offseason, so don't count on a reunion in New Orleans anytime soon.

But here's a trip down memory lane.