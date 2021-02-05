A former running back for the New Orleans Saints has earned himself his first full-time coaching position at the collegiate level.

C.J. Spiller, who played for New Orleans during the 2015 season, was named the running backs coach at Clemson on Thursday.

A first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills in the 2010 NFL Draft, Spiller played five seasons for the Bills, including 2012, when he was named to the Pro Bowl, after rushing for 1,244 yards and six touchdowns, while also compiling 43 catches for 459 yards and tow touchdowns.

Prior to the 2015 season, Spiller signed with the Saints as a free agent, inking a 4-year, $18 million deal.

In his lone season in New Orleans, Spiller rushed for 112 yards on 36 carries, while also accumulating 34 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Spiller, who began the 2016 season on the Saints' roster, was cut in September of that season, before signing with the Seahawks.

Spiller also played for the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs before his career ended after the 2017 season.

Over parts of 8 seasons in the NFL, Spiller appeared in 90 games, including 38 as a starter, totaling 3,451 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, to go along with 198 receptions for 1,484 yards and nine scores.

A native of Lake Butler, Florida, Spiller played his college football at Clemson, where he rushed for 3,547 yards and 32 touchdowns over his career, including 1,212 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

Spiller was twice named a First-Team All-ACC performer (2008 & 2009).

Now 33-years old, Spiller served as a graduate intern on the Clemson coaching staff during the 2020 college football season.