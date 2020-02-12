Former Saints Player/Asst. Coach Leigh Torrence Leaves For Jets

A former member of the New Orleans Saints 2009 Super Bowl champion team, and more recently a member of their coaching staff, is heading to a new job with another NFL organization.

Leigh Torrence, a cornerback with the Saints from 2008-11, who has worked as a defensive assistant for the team for the past two seasons, is joining the New York Jets as a defensive backs coach.

The 37-year old Torrence worked for the Saints as an intern in 2017.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Torrance played his college football at Stanford, before signing with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.

After failing to make the Packers' 53-man roster, Torrance was signed by the Atlanta Falcons, with whom he played 10 games with in 2005.

Out of football in 2006, Torrance played for the Washington Redskins in 2007, and then the first half of 2008, compiling 45 tackles, including one sack.

After being released in November of 2008, Torrance signed with Saints, accumulating 59 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, to go along with 2 interceptions over part of 4 seasons.

Torrence had one career touchdown, picking off a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in 2011 and returning it for a touchdown, helping the Saints to a dominating 62-7 win on national tv.