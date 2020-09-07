Former Saints Player Mario Edwards Signs With Bears

A member of the 2019 New Orleans Saints has a new NFL home.

Defensive end Mario Edwards, who played one season for the Saints before being released over the weekend, on the final day of cuts, signed with Chicago Bears on Sunday.

A second-round selection out of Florida St. by the then Oakland Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft, Edwards played three seasons with the Raiders, before being waived on September 1, prior to signing with the New York Giants just one day later.

The 26-year old Edwards appeared in 15 games for the Giants in 2018, all in a reserve role, totaling 12 tackles, including two sacks.

Last season, with the Saints, Edwards saw time in 14 games, all as a reserve, accumulating 8 tackles, including three sacks.

In parts of four seasons in the NFL, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Edwards has compiled 93 tackles, including 10.5 sacks, over 59 games.