Former Saints Player Makes Louisiana’s Historic First Bet

When the clock struck 3 pm in Marksville Louisiana yesterday our state ushered in a new era of gaming. Yesterday afternoon at 3 pm Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville opened the first of what will be many sportsbooks across the state of Louisiana.

Chris Graythen, Getty Images

On hand to make the "more than ceremonial" first wager was a man very familiar to many sports enthusiasts across the state of Louisiana. The man making the state's first legal sports bet was none other than former New Orleans Saints standout wide receiver, Joe Horn.

As you may have read in that tweet from WAFB TV reporter Perry Robinson, the former Saints star placed a wager on a seven-team parlay. Which, if it hits, could pay off quite handsomely.

The Ehrhardt Group / Paragon Casino Resort

So, who made the second bet? The man who hopes that Louisiana's sports wagering industry will attract more visitors to the state, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

Sports wagering in Louisiana was approved by voters in 56 of the state's 64 parishes. Yesterday's "opening day" for sports wagering in Marksville will be repeated many times over in the next few days and weeks.

Officials with the State's Gaming Control Board had hoped to have sports wagering up and running across many facilities in the state by this time but the license and application process was delayed by several weeks due to Hurricane Ida.

According to the Gaming Control Board the state's riverboat casinos, Harrah's in New Orleans, and the states horse-racing facilities are at the top of the list for application and license approval.

Who knows, if you play your cards right or play the point spread just right you might be able to afford a house as nice as the athletes that you just put money on.