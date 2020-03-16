Safety Vonn Bell Pens Heartfelt Farewell Letter to Saints & Fans

Safety Vonn Bell ended his free agency yesterday when he inked a 3-year, $18 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Prior to that, he had spent his entire 4-year career with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the 2nd round of the 2016 draft.

Bell is coming off his best season, and many expected he would re-sign with New Orleans, but the Saints signed veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins to a 4-year, $32 million deal, though the Saints can escape the final 2 years of the deal without taking a big cap hit.

Bell took to social media today, penning a nice farewell letter to the Saints and their fanbase.

"To the Saints organization, thank you for giving me the opportunity to thrive. As a young athlete coming out of O state you all took a chance on me in 2016 and helped me grow as a player and a person. I am forever grateful for the opportunity and I wish you all nothing but success.

"To my teammates, it's been (a) pleasure and a blessing to go to battle with you guys week in and week out. The culture we built and standard we set these last 4 years, my hope is that it only gets better. The memories we created (will) never be forgotten! A brotherhood that will last FOREVER.

"To the fans, thank you for always supporting and never wavering. I know my brothers and I couldn't have done it without you. Thank you for all the cheers during these 4 years. You will be missed.

It has been an honor to be a Saints, thank you New Orleans."

Perhaps Bell could wind up back with the Saints years down the road.

Jenkins did, after spending the first 5 seasons with New Orleans, then going to Philadelphia for the next 6, he's now back with the Saints for his 12th season.