Its been 25 years since the Saints drafted a consistently good linebacker, and his name is Mark Fields.

A Pro Bowler for New Orleans in 2000, Fields was part of 3 coaching regimes with the Saints, before departing for the Rams in 2001, and then the Panthers a season after that.

Fields came on my program last week to reminisce about the 2000 Saints team, the first to win a playoff game.

He also shared stories from his entire career, when he got word from a trainer in Carolina he had cancer, beating cancer twice, growing close to Sam Mills before he passed away, the smart ways he invested his career earnings and much more.